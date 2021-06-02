‘It shows that Kennedy is actually a great baseball team’: Golden Eagles react to first District Ten title in 31 years

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic topped past Rocky Grove 14-8 in the District 10 Class A Championship game on Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.

Watch the above video for postgame reactions from head coach Scott Piney and senior Santino Multari.

The Golden Eagles plated eight runs in the fifth inning and never looked back, winning their first District Ten Championship since 1990.

Remington Hart went 3-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Cody May went 3-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Tino Multari went 4-5 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.

Tom Malvar, Cord Pocza, Sean Kirkland and Stargell Fuhr each drove in a run.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 9-10 overall on the season.

With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to face Riverview in the PIAA First Round.