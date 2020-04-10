“It sets the tone for the year” – Local golf pros reflect on the impact of postponed Masters

Local golf courses typically saw a surge this weekend; now the major tournament is tentatively scheduled to be played November 12-15.

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – This weekend was supposed to be one of the most memorable of the year for golf fans at The Masters Tournament.

It’s now been postponed until mid-November, leaving golfers across the country reflecting on those spring traditions.

“The Masters is kind of like the Daytona of golf,” said Chris Bellino, Head Golf Professional at The Lake Club. “It kind of gets everything going.”

“It sets the tone for the year,” said Mike Ferranti, General Manager and Head Pro at Reserve Run. “I think that’s a huge part of it is the Masters is there and everything is green, the azaleas are blooming and it’s spring time, it’s now golf season.”

Bellino and Ferranti have been in the golf industry for the past two decades and both agree, there’s nothing quite like Masters week. In fact, on a typical year, this week provides a huge boost for local courses.

“The driving range alone [is really busy],” said Ferranti. “Either after the coverage stops or during the day where you just kind of get that itch and it’s like alright, I got to go do something and they head out to the range, start hitting some golf balls.”

Ferranti has been to the Masters tournament three times and says there’s really no other course like it.

“You’ll hear it from anybody that goes, TV doesn’t do the undulation justice at all,” he said. “The amount of uphill, downhill and side-hills that the greens are, that the holes are. You have to see it to appreciate the walk up 18 or the walk up 9 as steep as it is.”

Like most golfers, both Bellino and Ferranti are huge fans of Tiger Woods, having followed his career from the start. Last year, they fondly remember watching Woods pull off his improbable 5th Masters victory at age 43, a full 22 years after his first Green Jacket.

“I know me personally I watched it from Thursday through Sunday, I was glued in front of the tv,” said Bellino. “I didn’t go anywhere especially on Sunday and to see him this year again to hopefully be in contention, I think it would be something special.”

“Giving him a whole season to get ready [to repeat] it’s going to be interesting to see how he’s prepared for it,” said Ferranti. “He’s going to come out of the gate [firing] I’m sure.”