‘It means the world right now’: South Range reacts to winning regional championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range defeated Ursuline 3-2 in the Division III Regional Championship Monday afternoon,

Watch the above video for postgame reactions from South Range Head Coach Jeff DeRose and senior Bree Kohler.

Julia Stachowicz got things started for the Raiders in the first inning, hitting a two-run homer. Reagan Irons hit a grounder to bring in another run for South Range in the second.

South Range led 3-0 in the seventh, but Ursuline’s Mia Opalick recorded a two-run home run to cut the Raider’s lead to one.

South Range senior and YSU commit Bree Kohler pitched a gem on the mound, striking out 12 batters and allowing just six hits.

South Range improves to 28-3, while Ursuline finishes the season with a 27-3 record.

The Raiders advance to face Johnstown in the Division III state semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. at Firestone Stadium in Akron.