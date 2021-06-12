‘It means everything’: Warren JFK celebrates state semifinal win

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK knocked off Fort Loramie 3-2 on Saturday in the Division IV State Semifinal at Canal Park in Akron.

Watch the video above for postgame reactions from the Eagles.

The Eagles were making their first trip to the state final four in program history.

Gavin Shrum got Warren JFK on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Later in the inning, Caleb Hadley added a two-run double. JFK led 3-0 after three innings of play.

Mack Fortman got Fort Loramie on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Owen Pleiman capped off the scoring for Fort Loramie with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Warren JFK Pitcher Cam Hollobaugh earned the win, pitching a complete game, allowing just two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Fort Loramie’s tournament run ends with a mark of 27-4.

Warren JFK improves to 20-6 on the season.

The Eagles advance to face Van Wert Lincolnview (24-8) in the Division IV State Final on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.