YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team defeated Cardinal Mooney 52-41 Friday night.

Watch the video above to hear from the Irish after the win.

“It means a lot,” said Ursuline junior Terrance Pankey. “Especially the history behind this, everything. We just wanted to come in here, work out and lock up and we did. We did.”

“Mooney played tough the second half, knocked down some shots,” said Ursuline head coach Keith Gunther. “Fortunately for us, we were gritty defensively, got some big rebounds. Terrance came through, played big for us. I thought Jakylan Irving’s first game back, he was really good. I just thought we were a little more gritty than them and we were able to pull out a victory.”

Ursuline’s Terrance Pankey led all scorers with 22 points.

Rocco Turner and Ashton O’Brien paced the Cardinals with 15 each.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 13-8. Cardinal Mooney drops to 11-8.