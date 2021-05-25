‘It means a lot to go back’: Warren JFK reacts to advancing to district final

The Eagles rolled past Lisbon 14-1 on Tuesday in the Division IV District Semifinals

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 14-1 win over Lisbon in the Division IV District Semifinals at Cene Park on Tuesday.

Cam Hollobaugh led the way for the Eagles going 3-3, including a double and a triple, with five RBIs.

Michael Mauro finished the day 2-2 with three RBIs, while Aiden Rossi also drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Starting pitcher Jaden Rishel struck out seven batters, allowing just one earned run on two hits.

Lisbon’s season comes to an end with a record of 14-12.



With the win, JFK improves to 17-8 on the season.



The Eagles advance to face the winner of Southern/Heartland Christian in the Division IV District Final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cene Park.