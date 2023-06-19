YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winning a state title is one thing, but Valley Christian is starting to make it a tradition after winning back to back to back Division III state championships in the 4×100 relay.

“It just felt like a dream, you know? It just goes by, like a snap,” Valley Christian junior Marquez Gibbs said. “So doing it with them was just perfect.”

This year’s relay team saw two returning from last year’s relay in Gibbs and senior Phillip Spradley, whose speed was on full display every week in the fall for the Eagles football team.

But there are also two newcomers, one being Veshun Gurley, who spent last season as an alternate for the relay team.

“Even in my head, I was like, ‘I don’t even really want to be on the 4×1 because there’s a lot of pressure, you know, I don’t really know what I’m doing,'” Gurley said. “But I’ve got a good group of guys that was there to help me there to just say, ‘You got it, you’ll be okay, just one handoff at a time, one race at a time’ — and here we are, three time state champions.”

The other was the quarterback of that record setting football team, Jhordan Peete, who finally was convinced to be apart of a bid at history.

“After [the start gun] was fired I just took off and after that, just run like my life was on the line and I did what I had to do,” Peete said.

Then, the relay team blazed through the competition in Columbus on their way to the gold.

“You can hear the crowd roaring and everybody is just running, you don’t know if somebody is actually coming behind you or what’s going to happen next,” Gibbs said. “But once you hit the finish line, it’s just like, ‘I get this over with, I finally got it.”

A three-peat that many might not see again for a long long time…

“I got a chance to leave my mark on Valley Christian and I was able to put them on the map just a little bit and get people looking at a small school,” Peete said.

Or, at least until the bid for a four-peat next year.