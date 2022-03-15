HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – “One of eight teams left in the state, so it is very special,” said Kennedy Catholic boys head coach Ken Madison.

Kennedy Catholic doesn’t have just one team in the elite eight — they have two. The Golden Eagles boys and girls basketball teams are in the upcoming PIAA Quarterfinals Wednesday night.

“Anytime you can play in the elite eight, in March, it is a good feeling,” said KC girls head coach Justin Magestro.

“It is really a privilege,” said Golden Eagles senior Alajay Jones.

“We have worked all year to be here, and we are very excited for what the future might hold.”

“I am very grateful that we can still play this deep in the playoffs,” said boys senior Malik Lamkins-Rudolph. “Because a lot of teams around here are done and in the state. And we are one of the eight teams in our divisions left.”

Not only have both teams been successful, but they have also been able to share their postseason success. With neutral-site playoff games, the PIAA will try and place teams that have boys and girls teams left alive, in the same location. So each of KC’s playoff games have been boys and girls doubleheaders, allowing fans to support both teams.

“Hype for their game, they can be hype for our game, it is just a good experience,” said Lampkins-Rudolph.

“It is huge, it doesn’t split our fans, we get all of our fans at the same time,” said Rudolph. “Parents and fans of the boys team, parents and fans of the girls team, get them in the gym at the same time, it is very special.”

Maybe a little extra special for the girls’ head coach Justin Magestro, whose son Gio is a senior on the boys team.

“For me personally, I have a son that plays so it is even more sweet for myself,” said Magestro. “But there are a lot of very good friends between the teams so to be able to go out and root for the boys and for them to root for us is very special. Probably something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”