‘It is hard to say we did anything well’: Error-ridden Cleveland Browns looked dreadfully familiar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – In a year that has been anything but predictable, the Cleveland Browns looked like the team fans are all too used to seeing on the field.

In what seemed to set the tone for the game, QB Baker Mayfield threw a pick on the opening drive, and the team followed with penalties and turnovers.

“It is hard to say we did anything well. We only scored six points, and that is not good enough in the National Football League,” said Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

It was Stefanski’s head coaching debut. His hire was one of the many offseason changes made by the team.

“We have a lot of clean up and we have to clean it up quickly,” Stefanksi said.

“I have to get this team ready to play so that is on me.”

Stefanski said he’d have to look at the tape to understand more about Mayfield’s performance and the offensive challenges.

A far cry from waking up and “feeling dangerous,” Mayfield said the game was a “wakeup call.”

“We just have to be better next time. There is no way around it and no excuses. We just have to be better,” he said in the postgame press conference.

Starting rookie Left Tackle Jedrick Wills went out with a knee injury.

The Browns lost 38-6 to a playoff caliber team in the Baltimore Ravens.

The reigning AFC North champs are a good team, and QB Lamar Jackson, who the Browns passed up to draft Mayfield first overall.

“We don’t have to dwell on it. We will watch it, realize where we went wrong, correct those mistakes and move onto Cincinnati,” Mayfield said in the post.

The Browns host no. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. at First Energy Stadium.

The Bengals also lost their home opener.

Join us at 3 p.m. on FOX8.com to hear sports anchors John Telich and P.J. Ziegler’s predictions for the season and an unscripted conversation about the team in our Orange and Brown digital show.

It airs every Monday. We’ll also be taking your comments, so you can tell us what you’d like to see from the team.