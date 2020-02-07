‘It is a tremendous honor to return to Youngstown State’: Phillips officially named next coach

Phillips previously coached at YSU as a graduate assistant in 1991 and 1992 for current President Jim Tressel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University officially named New Middletown native Doug Phillips as the Penguins’ new head coach Friday afternoon.

Phillips spent the past three seasons on the University of Cincinnati football staff, most recently as the team’s running backs coach.

He previously coached at Youngstown State as a graduate assistant in 1991 and 1992 for current YSU President Jim Tressel.

“It is a tremendous honor to return to Youngstown State as the head football coach,” Phillips said. “I have such great memories of my time at YSU. I would like to thank Athletic Director Ron Strollo and President Jim Tressel for this outstanding opportunity. I’ve been fortunate to work at great places to prepare me for this position. We’re going to play with fire and proudly represent our great university and community on and off the field.”

“We’re very excited to have Doug Phillips as our football coach,” said YSU Athletic Director Ron Strollo. “Doug has been a great representative of the Mahoning Valley and is a very well-respected coach among his peers. His background is perfect to be the leader of our program.”

Phillips becomes the eighth coach in school history.

He served as head football coach at Springfield (1997-2000) and Salem (2001-05) high schools, helping turn around both programs.