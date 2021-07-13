‘It is a dream of mine’: Decorated Canfield track standout reflects on junior year, Olympic dream

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a season to remember for Canfield’s Nick Plant who is set to enter his senior season in the fall.

Plant not only won a state championship in the 800m run but a national title at the Brooks PR Invitational earlier this month.

He set a personal record against some of the best state champions from across the country with a time of 1:49.39.

“It felt amazing,” Plant said. “Just felt great sitting up there seeing all the hard work I put in throughout the year, seeing how far it took me.”

Plant, ran his race as they say, letting a pair of runners set the pace.

“It was at 500 meters I decided to make my move to the two guys up front,” Plant says. “And then I just went 100% from there on out and just trying to hang on to the final kick.”

Now Plant has his eyes on his senior season but is also hoping to fulfil a life-long dream in the future, be an Olympian.

“I am going to watch the Olympics and hopefully in a couple years, it will be my sophomore year in college when it is going on next. I can just hope for it and see what I can do in the next couple of years. It is a dream of mine.”