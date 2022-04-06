AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior wide receiver Tyler Evans signed to continue his academic and athletic career at West Virginia University at a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the video above to hear from Evans.

“The level of competition is really high,” Evans said. “So, I want to go there, push myself and prove to myself what I can do.”

Evans is a two-time all-conference, all-county and all-region selection. He is the Falcon’s all-time leader in career receptions, season receptions, career receiving yards and season receiving yards.

As a senior, Evans piled up 986 receiving yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 41 tackles and one interception.

“It felt great,” Evans added. “My sister signed four years ago at Youngstown State for soccer, so it was cool for it to finally be my turn and hopefully it’s going be my little brother’s turn in a couple of years.”

Six other Falcons players took part in the signing day.