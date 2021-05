WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews softball team is preparing for its Division IV Regional Final matchup against Cuyahoga Heights.

Due to inclement weather, the game was postponed to Sunday at 6 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.

Watch the above video for Mathews Head Coach Jim Nicula’s thoughts before the big game.

The Mustangs advanced to the regional championship game with a 3-1 win over East Canton.

Cuyahoga Heights defeated Tuscarawas Central Catholic to punch its ticket to the regional final.