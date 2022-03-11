CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle senior Mike Wells netted a career-high 41 points Friday night, as the Red Hurricanes rolled past Central Mountain 85-34 in round two of the PIAA Class 5A state tournament.

Watch the above video to hear from Wells and New Castle head coach Ralph Blundo.

“It feels good, man,” Wells said. “It’s always something I wanted to do. I wanted to score 40 points, but tonight I really didn’t focus on it. I focused on the win and the points just came with that.”

“We played well offensively,” Blundo added. “Did some good things defensively. I don’t know. It’s just win and move on now and I was pleased with the effort and now we have to get ready for what’s next.”

New Castle improves to 25-2 on the season.

New Castle will play Penn Hills in the PIAA Class 5A state tournament on Tuesday, March 15.