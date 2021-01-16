‘It feels amazing’: Donofrio scores 20 as Heartland Christian rallies past Ridge for 9th win

Joey Donofrio scored a game-high 20 points for the Lions, who improve to 9-3 on the season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Heartland Christian boys basketball team rallied to beat Mineral Ridge, 59-55 Saturday night in a back-and-forth game at Heartland Christian High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Saturday’s game.

The Rams led the game 32-26 at halftime, but the Lions came out firing in the third quarter. Heartland outscored Mineral Ridge, 18-9 to take a 44-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Senior Joey Donofrio scored a game-high 20 points, while Jonathan Bertovich had 19.

“It feels amazing to be honest with you,” Donofrio said. “It’s so fun to come out here in front of all our fans and parents and friends and I just have to thank God for everything he’s given us the ability to do out here. It’s a huge morale booster and we just want respect out here. The last couple years have been really hard on us and we just want to win.”

Before last season, Heartland Christian won just eight games in a three-year stretch. They’ve put together an impressive turnaround in head coach Josh Scott’s second year with the program. The Lions are now 9-3 on the season, with one of the highest win totals in the area.

“We still have a long way to go, which is great. I think our ceiling is really high and our potential is there,” Scott said. “We’re just trying to make a name for ourselves out there and compete every night and that’s what we’ve said from the beginning. I feel like we’re doing that now and the kids they’ve bought in. They’re just so excited.”

Mineral Ridge was paced by Austin Governor and Maurice Clark with 11 points apiece.