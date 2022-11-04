GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon registers their opening playoff win over Fort LeBoeuf, 28-21, to advance to the district semifinal round. Isaac Friday scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 2:09 remaining.

Sharon trailed in the waning moments of the first half when Mikey Rodriques threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Bishop Root on the final play of the first half. Rodriques also scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run.

Jayveerh White dashed 15 yards to pay dirt to extend the Tigers’ lead to 8 points in the fourth quarter (21-13).

The Tigers (6-4) posted back-to-back wins for the first time since early September (weeks 2-3) this year. Sharon’s four losses this season came against teams (Neshannock, Grove City, Sharpsville, Farrell) who combined to record a winning percentage of 81.6% (31-7) during the regular season.

The Bison began the season strong with a 6-1 record before falling in three of their last four games to finish at 7-4.

Isaac McGuire ran in a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 apiece in the first quarter. He also got in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Paired with Justin Leuschen’s two-point conversion, the Bison tied the game at 21.

McGuire also booted a pair of field goals through the uprights (20, 26).

Sharon will be matched against Grove City next week in the District 10 Class 3A semifinal.

District 10 3A quarterfinal results

Sharon 28 Fort LeBoeuf 21

Grove City 35 Fairview 21

Hickory 33 General McLane 28

Slippery Rock 41 Oil City 28