NEW YORK (WKBN) – The Brooklyn Nets held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 Tuesday night in the NBA play-in opener.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 34 points and 12 assists, while Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists in the win.

Cleveland rallied from a 20-point deficit after the first quarter. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 34 points in the setback.

The Cavs will host the winner of Wednesday’s Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Friday night’s winner will earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn earns a playoff date with No. 2 seeded Boston in a series that begins on Sunday.