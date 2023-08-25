MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer opens up the 2023 campaign with a home game against the Iroquois Braves.

Daemyin Mattocks has the Mustangs leading 16-0 in the first half with two short touchdown runs in the first half.

Mercer currently leads 16-7 at the half as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Mercer will visit Reynolds next week.