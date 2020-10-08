‘Iron sharpens iron’: Farrell and Wilmington ready for Round Two

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There may not be a better game in the state of Pennsylvania this weekend than Farrell and Wilmington. Both teams are ranked the state Top Ten right now, and Saturday’s matchup may be the second of three meetings this season. Round One, went to Wilmington.

“We know what happened in the first game and we’re a lot different team than we were back then, and I’m sure they are,” said Farrell head coach Anthony Pegues. “They are a very, very good team. They’re a very well-coached team and they’re getting a lot better week to week. We knew that we had to improve to get to this point and we feel like we have. We’re just ready to play the game.”

“I think we stay focused on our vision, not our circumstance,” said Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian. “I think the fact that we won the first time and they’re going to be hungry is a circumstance. Part of that vision is to compete for football championships, and I think they’ll be prepared come Saturday night.”

This game, like most games, will be won in the trenches. Both teams are big upfront and love to run the ball. Wilmington has been downright dominant, averaging well over 360 yards rushing per game. Farrell, on the other hand, has the county’s leading rusher. Anthony Stallworth has already piled up 600 yards and 13 touchdowns in just four games.

It’s going to start upfront, especially our defensive front,” Pegues said. “We know what they’re going to do. It’s no secret. They’re going to line up in front, run right at us. They’re going to try to pound us and we got to be prepared for that.”

“It’s a big job,” said Farrell senior lineman Gary Satterwhite III. “We just have to play well, play low pad level, physical, fast off the ball and be aggressive.”

“We usually get behind our big linemen and we go,” said Hounds senior quarterback Caelan Bender. “We pride ourselves on all the big boys up there. We’ve got a lot of meat up on the line. So we just kind of get behind them and we go.”

Another win on Saturday would mean an outright Region title for Wilmington. If Farrell wins, they’ll most likely share the conference crown. But, win or lose, both may come out of the game a better football team.

“I think it’s a matter of iron sharpens iron,” Phillian said. “I think we’re making Farrell better, and I certainly know Farrell is making us a better team. Whichever one of us would be fortunate enough to come out of District 10, I think will be very well prepared for any opponent that either team would face and I think that’s a compliment to one another and the two teams making each other better.”

Farrell and Wilmington will be our WKBN Game of the Week, so we will carry the entire game live Saturday starting at 7 p.m. on MyYTV.

