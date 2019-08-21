Irish eyes are smiling: Ursuline girls soccer blanks Brookfield

Ursuline topped Brookfield 7-0 Tuesday night at the YSU Soccer Complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline blanked Brookfield 7-0 in girls high school soccer action Tuesday night at the YSU Soccer Complex.

Cara McNalley tallied two goals and two assists for the Irish in the win. Taylor Tomlinson likewise scored twice in the win.

Olivia Puhalla, Sering Limbu and Lucia Rohrbaugh added the other three goals for Ursuline in the victory.

Maria Fusillo finished with two assists for the Irish.

Ursuline goalkeeper Van Hoang finished with one save on the night.

Brookfield goalie Mikayla Jumper finished with five saves in the setback.