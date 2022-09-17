BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 5,500 athletes lined up at the Boardman High School Saturday for the 37th Boardman Spartan Cross Country Invitational.

It is one of the largest meets in the Midwest with roughly 450 teams competing.

Saturday’s meet had 14 fleets of runners, all separated by divisions.

The high school runners will compete on the 3.18-mile route while the middle schoolers will take on 2 miles.

Meet Director Dave Pavlansky said teamwork during the months of planning makes the meet possible.

“Working with all the people who do a great job helping us put this together because it’s way more than a one-man show. Everybody takes great pride in this event from our grounds crew to the coaches to the parents,” Pavlansky said.

He said they will begin planning for next year’s race starting this Monday.