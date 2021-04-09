Interest continues to surge in area for pro wrestling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The World Wrestling Entertainment is celebrating its “Wrestlemania 37” two-night extravaganza this weekend (April 10-11).

The area has displayed an extraordinary interest level for sports entertainment over the years.

Over 50 years ago, champion Bruno Sammartino fought in such places as Brookfield and Girard. During the 1980s, local fans got to see stars such as Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Savage, among others. The WWF made 13 trips to Struthers between 1983 and 1984 for shows.

Below are memorable shows which emanated from local venues:

July 6, 1969 (Brookfield High School Stadium)

-Bruno Sammartino retain the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Toru Tanaka

February 28, 1970 (New Castle High School)

-Bruno Sammartino defeated Toru Tanaka to keep the WWWF World Heavyweight title.

October 24, 1969 (Girard High School)

-Bruno Sammartino defeated Waldo Von Erich to retain the WWWF World Heavyweight championship

October 7, 1978 (New Castle High School)

-Ivan Koloff and Ivan Putski ended the night in a draw.

November 28, 1982 (Hubbard High School)

-Bob Backlund won his WWF Heavyweight championship match with Billy Graham by disqualification. Backlund retained his title.

April 13 1983 (East Liverpool High School)

-The Fabulous Moolah, Big John Studd and Pedro Morales were all on the undercard. In the main event, Bob Backlund retained his WWF Heavyweight title by topping Billy Graham.

October 12, 1983 (Grove City High School)

-Bob Backlund retained his WWF Heavyweight championship by winning his match with Tiger Chung Lee.

March 22, 1984 (Packard Music Hall)

-Almost one year before the first Wrestlemania, the WWF visited Warren. Andre The Giant defeated The Masked Superstar in the main event. Tito Santana got by Mr. Fuji to retain the Intercontinental championship. With special guest referee Sargent Slaughter, Tony Atlas defeated The Iron Sheik by disqualification.

May 27, 1984 (Farrell High School)

-Such superstars as Ivan Putski, Don Muraco, Bob Backlund, Paul Orndorff and Chief Jay Strongbow appeared on the undercard. Sargent Slaughter defeated David Schultz by disqualification in the main event.

April 30, 1985 (Struthers Field House)

-Andre The Giant defeated Big John Studd by countout. Wendi Richter retained the WWF Women’s championship by defeating Leilani Kai.

December 13, 1987 (Beeghly Center)

-Hulk Hogan retained his WWF World Heavyweight championship by defeating One Man Gang.

May 20, 1990 (Beeghly Center)

-The Ultimate Warrior defeated Mr. Perfect to retain the WWF World Heavyweight championship.

January 31, 1991 (Beeghly Center)

-Two weeks after the Royal Rumble, Sargent Slaughter topped The Ultimate Warrior in a steel cage to keep the WWF World Heavyweight championship.

December 29, 1993 (Warren)

-The WWF World Heavyweight championship was on the line as The Undertaker defeated champion Yokozuna by disqualification. Yokozuna kept the title.

May 23, 1994 (Struthers Field House)

-The WWF held its “Monday Night Raw” tapings at Struthers Field House for the next three weeks. Three King of the Ring qualifying matches happened in Struthers. Owen Hart defeated Doink The Clown. Crush and Tatanka ended in a double count-out. Four matches later, Tatanka defeated Crush in 19 minutes. Yokozuna, Bret Hart and Lex Luger all appeared in dark matches.

August 1, 1994 (Beeghly Center)

-The WWF taped the next two weeks of programming at the Beeghly Center. Fans saw women’s champion Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano’s match end in a double count-out. Shawn Michaels defeated Razor Ramon in a rematch from “Wrestlemania X.” Diesel defended his Intercontinental title against Typhoon. Lex Luger ended the show with a victory over Crush.

June 5, 1995 (Struthers Field House)

-The WWF held a TV taping for its next three weeks of “Monday Night Raw” programming. The show was highlighted by many matches which didn’t make it to TV, such as a Ladder Match between Jeff Jarrett and Razor Ramon along with a Tag Team bout between Owen Hart & Yokozuna against The Smoking Gunns. The TV tapings featured a King of the Ring qualifying match which saw Yokozuna advance by defeating Lex Luger by countout.

August 23, 2002 (Beeghly Center)

-Raw came to Youngstown in late-August. All three titles on the line didn’t change hands as Tommy Dreamer defeated Stevie Richards to keep the Hardcore championship. Molly Holly retained the Women’s title by defeating Trish Stratus. Lance Storm and Christian kept the Tag Team titles by defeating Booker T and Goldust.

August 26, 2006 (Chevrolet Centre)

-The WWE came to the Chevy Centre with such stars as Hacksaw Duggan, Trish Stratus,Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Edge and John Cena.

January 23, 2011 (Covelli Centre)

-In a four-way match for the WWE United State championship, Daniel Bryan was victorious over Ted DiBiase Jr, Tyson Kidd and William Regal. The Miz topped Randy Orton to keep the WWE Title.

May 13, 2012 (Covelli Centre)

-Randy Orton won a “No Disqualification match” with Kane. The Big Show and The Great Khali toped Cody Rhodes and Christian. Sheamus defeated Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE World Heavyweight championship.

March 11, 2019 (Covelli Centre)

-Daniel Bryan kept the WWE title by topping Mustafa Ali. AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton in the night’s main event.