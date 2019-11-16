Instant classic! Springfield advances in battle of unbeatens

The Tigers advance to face Mogadore in the Division VI Regional Championship

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone’s undefeated season had to come to an end Friday night. Both Springfield and Glouster Trimble came into their Division VI playoff meeting unbeaten at (11-0).

One gutsy 4th quarter call, and few big plays from senior Garrett Walker proved to be the difference in the Tiger’s 20-19 victory.

Trimble started the scoring in the 1st quarter with 2-yard touchdown run from senior tailback Conner Wright.

Springfield responded in the 2nd when senior Garrett Walker scored on an 8-yard end-around, and both teams went into halftime tied at 7.

The Tomcats started the 3rd quarter with another Wright touchdown run and led 13-7 after a missed extra point attempt.

The Tigers answered later in the 3rd when sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard hit junior Mitchell Seymour for a 17-yard touchdown, and regained the lead 14-13.

Conner Wright rushed for his 3rd touchdown of the night in the 4th quarter, and after a failed two-point conversion, Trimble led 19-14.

Big moment for Springfield in the 4th quarter, with 5 minutes left in the game and facing 4th and 9 from their own 41-yard line, the Tigers executed a perfect hook and ladder play to Garrett Walker, gaining 48 yards.

The Tigers finished the drive when Brungard and senior Evan Ohlin hooked up for the go-ahead touchdown. And after a failed two-point conversion, Springfield held the advantage 20-19.

Garrett Walker sealed the deal with an interception in the endzone with less than a minute to play, helping Springfield win 20-19.

The Tigers advance to face Mogadore (11-1) in the Division VI Regional Championship next Friday at 7pm.