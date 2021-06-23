Injury update: Indians pitcher to miss a month with finger injury

Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Aaron Civale met with Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio Wednesday morning and underwent an MRI on the injured middle finger on his right hand.

The Indians have announced that Civale was diagnosed with a finger sprain.

Civale will be shut down from throwing for one to two weeks. He is expected to miss between four and five weeks of game activity.

Civale is fourth in the Major Leagues with 97 2/3 innings pitched. He has posted a 3.32 ERA and is also tied for the MLB lead with ten victories.

The Indians open up a four-game series in Minnesota on Thursday.