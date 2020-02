FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ starting pitcher Mike Clevinger winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, in New York. Clevinger will undergo left knee surgery after injuring himself during a spring training workout. The team said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that Clevinger, who went 13-4 last season, suffered a partial tear of meniscus during a workout at the team’s complex in Goodyear, Arizona on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Cleveland Indians' Pitcher Mike Clevinger suffered a partially torn mensicus on Wednesday, and will have to undergo surgery.

The injury happened in Goodyear, Arizona, as Clevinger was training.

A timetable for his return will be determined following surgery, but he is expected to miss the start of the 2020 season.

Last season, the 29-year old posted a record of 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA. He battled a major muscle strain in his back, and missed more than two months in 2019.