Injury bug bites Indians again; another outfielder to miss time

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain Wednesday morning.

The team also recalled outfielder Daniel Johnson and infielder Owen Miller from Triple-A Columbus (27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader).

Johnson was batting .218 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 49 games for the Clippers.

Reliever DJ Johnson had his contract selected from Columbus while outfielder Josh Naylor was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The 31-year-old Johnson posted a mark of 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA with four saves. He previously appeared in the Major Leagues with Colorado in 2019.

Left-handed pitcher Logan Allen was optioned to Triple-A.