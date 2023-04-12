PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates’ announced on Wednesday that pitcher JT Brubaker underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2023 season.

The 29-year old was initially injured in his final spring training start on March 21.

He is projected to return to action in approximately 14-16 months.

Last season, the University of Akron product posted a record of 3-12 with a 4.99 ERA. He tossed 144 innings, allowing 75 earned runs on 157 hits. He struck out 147 batters and allowed the oppositon to bat .271 against him.