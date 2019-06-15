Injured Indians ace Corey Kluber cleared for strength work

He will be re-evaluated in a couple more weeks

by: The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians Starting Pitcher, Corey Kluber

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, leaves during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami. Kluber was hit by a single hit by Marlins’ Brian Anderson. Kluber is hopeful he’ll be able to come back from a broken right arm and pitch again this season. The two-time Cy Young winner spoke Tuesday, May 7 for the first time since he was struck by a 102 mph line drive last weeki. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Cleveland ace Corey Kluber has been cleared to work on strength building after having his broken arm evaluated.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday the report on Kluber was good. He said Kluber has “the go ahead to do strengthening stuff” and will be re-evaluated in a couple more weeks.

Francona also said right-hander Cody Anderson had surgery Friday to repair a tendon in his right elbow. Anderson appeared in five games for the Indians this season and was sent down to the minors last month.

Kluber is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke his pitching arm when he was hit by a line drive May 1.

