CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Guardians have activated starting pitcher Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list.

Pitcher Hunter Gaddis was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus.

The right-hander is set to make his first start since July 9 after he was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on July 15.

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona said Bieber should be able to throw around 80 pitches against the Orioles.

This season, Bieber has posted a record of 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA. In 117 innings of work, he has allowed 49 earned runs on 113 hits with 95 strikeouts.

Friday night’s first pitch between the Orioles and Guardians is set for 7:10 p.m.