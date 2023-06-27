CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that starting pitcher Cal Quantrill will be activated from the injured list and start Friday night’s series opener in Chicago against the Cubs.

He’s been out since June 1 after receiving an injection to help ease inflammation in his shoulder.

Quantrill recently completed a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron, where he pitched five innings with three strikeouts.

Before the injury, he posted a 2-4 record with a 5.61 earned run average in 59.1 innings this season.