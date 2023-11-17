CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that starting quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a right wrist injury.

He suffered the injury in Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that Burrow underwent an MRI on Friday morning that revealed a torn ligament in the wrist.

Jake Browning is Cincinnati’s current backup. Veteran A.J. McCarron is on the Bengals’ practice squad.

This season, Burrow has thrown for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions.