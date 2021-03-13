Ingram, Williamson, power Pelicans past Cavaliers, 116-82

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Ingram played just 25 minutes and Williamson 18 because of how lopsided the game got

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Zion Williamson added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from a lopsided loss with a 116-82 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Steven Adams had 10 points and 17 rebounds in his 21 minutes on the court.

The Cavs welcomed forwards Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. back after extended absences. But both played relatively limited roles as they work their way back.

Cleveland scored just nine points in the third quarter.