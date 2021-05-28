Countdown to Indy: Carb Day interviews with driver Sage Karam, 2004 Indy 500 champ Buddy Rice

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday marks Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Traditionally, fans head out to the track for concerts and driver autograph sessions, but those events were canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Friday also represents the final day for drivers to practice on the oval before Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, but rain showers may complicate those plans.

Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths looked ahead at race weekend in the final episode of “Countdown to Indy” with driver Sage Karam and 2004 Indy 500 Champ Buddy Rice.