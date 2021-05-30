Comparing Helio Castroneves’ 4 Indianapolis 500 wins

Helio Castroneves wins the 500 (left to right): 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021 (images from Getty/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves captured his fourth career Indianapolis 500 win with a thrilling finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

His fourth win came 20 years after his first Indianapolis 500 victory in 2001. Castroneves repeated as Indy 500 champ in 2002.

Seven years passed before he won again in 2009–and he spent more than a decade chasing his elusive fourth win.

When he drank the milk on May 30, 2021, Castroneves entered elite company as one of only four drivers to win the Indy 500 four times: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

Let’s take a quick look back at his wins: