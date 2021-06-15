Indians win 7-2, extend Orioles’ road losing streak to 17

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered as the Cleveland Indians beat Baltimore 7-2, sending the Orioles to their 17th straight road loss.

The Orioles made four errors and moved closed to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

Amed Rosario got three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for Cleveland, which never trailed in winning for the fourth time in five games.

The Indians are a season-high eight games over. 500.