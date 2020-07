The Indians' series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians’ series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m.

The originally scheduled Tuesday night game will follow the first game after an approximately 45 minute break.