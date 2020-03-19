Indians trim five from Spring Training roster as MLB remains shut down

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians trimmed their Spring Training roster by five on Thursday, as many questions remain regarding when the 2020 season will be played.

Among those optioned to the minor league was slugging First-Baseman Bobby Bradley. He was having a tremendous Spring Training, batting .333 with three home runs and seven RBI.

Outfield prospect Daniel Johnson was also sent down. In limited action due to injury, Johnson batted .267 with three RBI.

Infielder Yu Chang was also sent to triple-A Columbus after struggling in the field this Spring.

Pitching prospects Scott Moss and Logan Allen were also optioned. Both of them were acquired last Summer in the trade that sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds. Both will likely be recalled to the Major League at some point this season.

Team President Chris Antonetti said that operations at the team’s Spring Training site in Goodyear, Arizona would be suspended on Friday.