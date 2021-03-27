Indians trade veteran pitcher as Opening Day roster takes shape

The Cleveland Indians have traded veteran Pitcher Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Indians pitcher Adam Plutko throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have traded veteran Pitcher Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles with Opening Day less than a week away.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Plutko was the Indians’ 11th round draft pick back in 2013. He has played five seasons with the Tribe as both a starter and reliever.

Last season, Plutko posted a record of 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 10 games for Cleveland.

The trade opens the door for Cal Quantrill to likely make the Indians’ Opening Day roster as a reliever for the Indians.

The Indians open the 2021 season on Thursday in Detroit.

