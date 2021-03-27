Indians trade veteran pitcher as Opening Day roster takes shape

Cleveland Indians pitcher Adam Plutko throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Cleveland Indians have traded veteran Pitcher Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have traded veteran Pitcher Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles with Opening Day less than a week away.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Plutko was the Indians’ 11th round draft pick back in 2013. He has played five seasons with the Tribe as both a starter and reliever.

Last season, Plutko posted a record of 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 10 games for Cleveland.

The trade opens the door for Cal Quantrill to likely make the Indians’ Opening Day roster as a reliever for the Indians.

The Indians open the 2021 season on Thursday in Detroit.