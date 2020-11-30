Indians trade reliever to Marlins for cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have traded reliever Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins.
In exchange, Cleveland receives cash considerations.
Cimber was originally acquired by the Indians from San Diego, in the trade that also brought Brad Hand to Cleveland in 2018.
In 88 innings with the Indians, Cimber has posted a 4.30 ERA.
Last season, he finished with a 3.97 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings.
Cimber was projected to make between $800,000 and $1 million in arbitration this year, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount
- Lisbon businesses taking part in holiday event to boost local economy
- YPD makes six gun arrests over the weekend
- Pa. schools watching COVID-19 numbers as they ‘certify’ to protect students and staff
- Leetonia auctioning off old playground to make way for new one; new pocket park finished