Indians trade reliever to Marlins for cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have traded reliever Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins.

In exchange, Cleveland receives cash considerations.

Cimber was originally acquired by the Indians from San Diego, in the trade that also brought Brad Hand to Cleveland in 2018.

In 88 innings with the Indians, Cimber has posted a 4.30 ERA.

Last season, he finished with a 3.97 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings.

Cimber was projected to make between $800,000 and $1 million in arbitration this year, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

