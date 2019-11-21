Indians trade former Scrapper to Milwaukee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have traded Mark Mathias to the Brewers in exchange for minor league Catcher Andres Melendez.

Mathias spent the 2015 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, batting .282 with two home runs, three triples, and 32 RBI’s.

Last season, Mathias spent the season at triple-A Columbus, batting. 269 with twelve home runs and 59 RBI’s.

Mathias was originally a 2015 third-round pick of the Indians out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

In two professional seasons, the 18-year old Melendez batted .267 with a .352 on-base percentage. He spent the 2019 season in the Arizona Rookie League with Milwaukee’s AZL Brewers Gold team.

Last summer he batted .250 with eight doubles, one triple, one homer and 13 RBI’s in 36 games.