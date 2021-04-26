Indians top Twins 5-3 in 10 innings on Luplow 2-run homer

The Indians topped the Twins 5-3 in 10 innings Monday night

by: Brian Dulik, The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow gets drenched by Eddie Rosario and his teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener.

Luplow’s second career walk-off homer was a leadoff shot that cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández.

Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.

Emmanuel Clase worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory. Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé.

The teams have combined to win the last five AL Central titles, with Minnesota the two-time defending champion.

