Indians top Royals for 1st 4-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 4-0.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip and has won nine of 11.

Franmil Reyes launched his eighth home run as he continued to hit well at Kauffman Stadium.

He is batting .538 with two homers, six doubles and six RBIs in seven career games at the park. Danny Duffy took the loss.