Indians to meet with Native Americans on potential new name

Members of the Cleveland Indians stand for the national anthem before an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Owner Paul Dolan said the team will meet with Native American groups in “the coming weeks”

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as they consider changing the name of their franchise for the first time since 1915.

Owner Paul Dolan gave more details on the steps the team is taking toward a potential name change amid a national movement to remove racist symbols and monuments.

Earlier this week, Dolan met with Cleveland’s players and manager Terry Francona to discuss their views on a potential name change as well as other issues such as social justice and race relations.

Dolan said the team will meet with Native American groups in “the coming weeks.”