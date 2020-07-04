Indians to discuss changing nickname amid calls for racial equality and social justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians are the latest professional sports team to reevaluate their nickname.

According to reports, the club has initiated plans to consider the future of the team’s name moving forward. For the past 105 years, the Indians have held their name in Cleveland. Friday night, the team released a statement amid the ongoing discussion regarding racial equality and social justice.

The Indians’ statement reads:

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.

We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.

With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.

While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”