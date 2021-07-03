Indians starting pitcher solid after allowing home run in rehab start with Akron

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Mahoning Valley Scrapper and current Cleveland Indians starter Zach Plesac allowed a home run in his rehab start with the Akron Rubber Ducks on Saturday.

It is his second rehab start with the Rubber Ducks this week.

Plesac allowed a leadoff solo home run to Bowie’s Cadyn Greiner in the top of the first inning.

But the former Scrapper settled down, retiring eight of the next 10 batters he faced.

In all, Plesac went three innings allowing just the one run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

He threw 43 pitches on the night.

Reports say that Plesac is scheduled to hit the road with the Indians on their upcoming road trip in hopes of being activated off the injured list sometime during the trip.