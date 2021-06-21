Indians’ starting pitcher leaves Monday’s game with finger injury

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ starting pitcher Aaron Civale left Monday night’s game against the Cubs with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand.

He tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings before calling for the trainers. He was then replaced by reliever Bryan Shaw.

Civale allowed just three hits on the night with a total of five strikeouts.

The Indians’ pitching staff has battled multiple injuries of late.

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber is on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

Fellow starter Zach Plesac is working his way back from a fractured finger that he suffered after ripping off his shirt and catching the finger on a clubhouse chair.