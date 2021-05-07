Indians’ starting catcher undergoes surgery; expected to miss ‘months not weeks’

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez looks to the mound during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ Catcher Roberto Perez underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured ring finger.

His estimated timeframe to return to play is eight to 10 weeks.

He suffered the injury last month in Chicago when he got crossed up by reliever James Karinchak and caught a pitch with his bare hand.

This season, Perez is batting .131 with three home runs and nine RBI.

In his absence, Austin Hedges is expected to receive the bulk of the playing time behind the plate. Veteran Rene Rivera will serve as backup.