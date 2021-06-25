Indians sign veteran pitcher to minor league contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In desperate need of pitching depth, the Cleveland Indians have signed veteran Brad Peacock to a minor league contract.

The right-hander has been assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

The 33-year old has spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Astros, posting a career record of 34-30 with a 4.01 ERA in 181 games.

Peacock was originally a 41st round draft pick of the Washington Nationals, making his Major League debut with them in 2011.

He was later traded to Oakland, and then Houston, posting a 13-2 record with a 3.00 ERA in 34 games during Houston’s World Series title run.

Last season he made just three relief appearances due to a shoulder injury.