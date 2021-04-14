Indians sign veteran catcher to minor league deal

New York Mets’ Rene Rivera heads to first after drawing a walk during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cleveland Indians have signed veteran catcher René Rivera to a Minor League contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have signed veteran catcher René Rivera to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the Alternate Site in Columbus, Ohio.

The 37-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Mets.

Last season, he made just four plate appearances due to an elbow injury that ended his season after just two games.

Rivera is a veteran of 12 Major League seasons, posting a .221 career batting average with 41 home runs and 167 RBIs in 517 games.

He was selected in the second round of the 2001 draft by Seattle and has also spent time with the Twins, Padres, Cubs, Angels and Braves.