Indians sign power hitting outfielder to free agent deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have officially signed outfielder Domingo Santana to a one-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million dollars with $500,000 in roster bonuses. There is also reportedly a club option for the 2021 season worth $5 million.

Santana spent the 2019 season with the Mariners, batting .253 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI’s in 121 games.



He owns a six-year Major League career, having previously spent time with the Mariners, Brewers, and Astros. Santana hit 30 homers in 2017 with Milwaukee.



To make room on the roster, infielder Andrew Velazquez was designated for assignment.